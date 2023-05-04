Wrestlers threaten to return medals, awards to government after scuffle with Delhi police

The wrestlers resumed their protest on April 23, demanding the arrest of WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of seven women grapplers including a minor.



The matter is in the Supreme Court and two FIRs have also been lodged by the Delhi police against the WFI chief, who has denied all charges and claimed that the protest was politically motivated.



"Take it (medals) all away. We have been humiliated so much. We are fighting for our respect but we are being crushed under their feet. Does all men have the right to abuse women?," said Vinesh, who received Khel Ratna in 2020.



"We will return all our medals, even give our life but at least get us justice," she added.



The scuffle broke out when the protesters were trying to get extra mattresses and wooden benches to the protest site for their night stay since rain had left old mattresses wet and soggy.

