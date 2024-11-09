Time to pull out that saffron rag again

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath coined the slogan ‘batoge toh katoge (divided, you fall)' in August 2024 while referring to attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh after a restive population overthrew the Awami League government and prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country, to find sanctuary in India.

The attacks, mostly on Awami League supporters, were useful grist for the Hindutva hate mill; BJP leaders seized on the ‘opportunity’ to stoke fear that ‘vulnerable’ Hindus in India would suffer the same fate if they didn’t unite. Eight per cent Hindus in Bangladesh versus 80 per cent in India — shouldn’t the math alone reveal the idiocy of this claim?

Clearly not. The slogan has acquired a life of its own, appearing on posters in Mumbai ahead of crucial elections in Maharashtra, as well as in Jharkhand. Yogi Adityanath, undoubtedly chuffed by the response of his constituency, used the slogan extensively while campaigning in Haryana.

Variations of the slogan — Batoge toh katoge/ ek rahoge toh nek rahoge (Divided, you fall/ united, you thrive) — have been used by other BJP leaders including Prime Minister Modi who asserted, “Batenge toh baatne wale mehfil sajayenge (If we divide, the people who divide us will make merry)". Worth noting again, the loaded use of the word mehfil, inflected to invoke the ‘other’.

With by-elections scheduled for 48 assembly seats and two parliamentary constituencies in November, the slogan has been instrumentalised to divide and flourish, BJP style.

Himanta Biswa Sarma called for Hindu unity in Jharkhand lest Ansaris and Alams loot them. At an election rally the next day, PM Modi followed up with his own tirade against those “who will rob Jharkhand’s maati (land) and beti (daughters)”, amplifying the BJP’s claim that Bangladeshi infiltrators in Jharkhand are waging ‘love and land jihad’.