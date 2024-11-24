What Trump brings to the Middle East

Donald Trump’s return to the White House in 2025, following his victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 US presidential election, signals a significant turning point for the Middle East. With the Republican Party controlling both the Senate and the House, Trump’s second term is poised to reshape US foreign policy in ways that could amplify regional volatility. His transactional leader-ship style, alignment with right-wing Israeli policies, hawkish stance on Iran and focus on ‘the art of the deal’ suggest that the Middle East will once again be a testing ground for his geopolitical strategies.

During his first term, Trump positioned himself as one of Israel’s most unwavering allies, making landmark decisions that upended decades of US foreign policy norms. Recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocating the US embassy there were historic yet highly provocative moves. These actions delighted his evangelical base and solidified his support among Israeli leaders but outraged Palestinians and much of the Muslim world.

He also legitimised Israel’s claims over the occupied Golan Heights and dismantled support for Palestinian leadership, including closing the PLO (Palestinian Liberation Organization) office in Washington and cutting aid to the Palestinian Authority.

Trump’s second term is likely to double down on this approach. Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and former senior White House advisor, is expected to play a critical role in shaping Middle East policy. Even if not holding an official position, Kushner’s close ties with regional leaders such as Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and his role in brokering the Abraham Accords will likely influence Trump’s decisions.

The Abraham Accords, a hallmark of Trump’s first term, normalised relations between Israel and four Arab countries, including the UAE and Bahrain. While celebrated by supporters as a historic achievement, these agreements marginalised Palestinian aspirations and reinforced Israel’s regional dominance.