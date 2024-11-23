Trump 2.0: The shape of things to come

The expected evolution of a malevolent empire is patently in evidence. Malevolent not just for the United States of America, which enthusiastically endorsed it, but for the international community as well. Come 20 January, the world’s most economically and militarily powerful country will swear-in Donald Trump, a convicted felon, as its president.

Will he extend his avowed agenda of being tough with China to Beijing’s ‘all-weather friend’ Pakistan? It doesn’t seem likely. The Muslim League (N) in Pakistan, now in government, has traditionally been closer to the Republicans than the Democrats. Trump fancies himself as a dealmaker; and could revisit his desire to broker a settlement between India and Pakistan. Remember his remark in his previous term, when he said Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate!

It should, therefore, not be surprising if Trump’s transactional approach translates to pressurising New Delhi into achieving normalcy with Islamabad. He could, in fact, see this proposition as lower hanging fruit than establishing peace between Israel and Palestine.

While some of his choices for his cabinet — if confirmed by the US senate — have already sent shockwaves through the system, not all of Trump’s provisional appointments are unacceptable. Among them is 53-year-old Marco Rubio, a Cuban-American senator from Florida state, as secretary of state. (Rubio stood in the Republican Party primaries in 2016 and defeated Trump in three states, before quitting the race.)

He was sanctioned by China for introducing measures against Chinese officials allegedly responsible for human rights abuses against ethnic minorities, particularly the Uyghurs in Xinjiang. Perceived to be a hardliner on China, Rubio will certainly attempt to check China’s ascent as an economic, military and diplomatic power.

Alongside him will be Mike Waltz as national security adviser and John Radcliffe as director of the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency), the US’s external espionage organisation. Both are China hawks. The former is also a decorated army veteran.