When will policemen who ‘framed’ Prof Saibaba be punished?

Imprisoned for the last 10 years of his life, Prof. G.N. Saibaba was 90 per cent disabled and confined to a wheelchair when he was arrested. Nonetheless, Maharashtra Police accused him of being a dreaded Naxalite leader, an ‘urban Naxal’ — the term used by the BJP and PM Narendra Modi for leftist intellectuals among others — and hatching dreadful conspiracies. It did not matter that his students had a different image of him. He was diligent, regular in engaging classes, helpful to students and passionate about teaching.

In one of his first interviews after he walked out a free man seven months ago, Saibaba spoke of his desire to go back to teaching. That would certainly help him get better, he had said.

In a heartfelt tribute following his death, poet and novelist Meena Kandasamy recalled her meeting with Saibaba in April this year. “When I met you earlier this year in April, it felt like I was meeting a friend from forever. We discussed literature, the postcolonial novel, and what it means to be Bahujan within Indian academia. You laughed at how little I ate. You wore your suffering incredibly lightly — so casually that we felt doubly enraged at what the Indian state had inflicted upon you. Never did I realise that this was going to be my last ever meeting with you.”

Advocate Anand Grover (arguing for Prof Shoma Sen's bail petition) had exclaimed in court, "...Saibaba was acquitted after ten years…Who is accountable? Whose conscience is suffering because of this?"

The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court, while acquitting Saibaba of all charges, listed how flimsy the charge sheet was and how the police resorted to using an unlettered person as a witness for seizures when it could have engaged any academic from the campus. There were procedural lapses and the conviction by an opinionated trial judge made it worse.