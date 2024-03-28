'Amrit kaal' has turned into 'maut kaal' under Modi government: Congress
Party also attacks Modi government on revised MGNREGS wages for 2024-25, says they are well below the Rs 400 promised by Congress
The Congress on Thursday alleged that the 10 years of the Modi government have proven to be a "maut kaal (era of death)" rather than "amrit kaal (immortal era)", and claimed that the people are ready to "uproot" this regime.
Congress general secretary and in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, said a government led by his party will change the condition of the country and the people through its 'Paanch NYAY Pachees Guarantee' initiative. "Prime Minister Modi talks about amrit kaal but in reality, his reign has proved to be maut kaal," Ramesh alleged.
Citing NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) figures for 2023, Ramesh said in the last one year, 1.71 lakh citizens have died by suicide. Every day, 500 people are being forced to choose suicide, of whom 30 are farmers, he claimed. "Three housewives, who take care of the house, are ending their lives every hour after getting fed up, and a total of 25,309 housewives have committed suicide," Ramesh said.
Almost 35 per cent of those who opt for suicide are youth, and in 2022 alone, 15,783 people died by suicide owing to unemployment, he claimed. "Seeing their future shrouded in darkness, 5,588 girl students have ended their lives in one year. The reasons for this frustration and disappointment among people are quite clear," the Congress leader said.
Unemployment has broken a 45-year record during the reign of Prime Minister Modi, he said. "According to the latest data from CMIE, today the youth unemployment rate (20-24 years) in the country has crossed the dangerous level of 44.49 per cent. The youth unemployment rate in India increased to 23.22 per cent in 2022, which is higher than neighbouring Pakistan (11.3), Bangladesh (12.9) and Bhutan (14.4)," Ramesh said.
More than 30 lakh posts are lying vacant in various departments of the government, while farmers are not getting the right price for their crops, he alleged, adding that inflation has made people's lives miserable.
"But, now the end of this injustice is near. The people of the country are ready to uproot this government. After that, the Congress party led government will change the condition of the country and people through 'Paanch NYAY Pachees Guarantee'," Ramesh said.
The party also attacked the Narendra Modi government after it notified revised MGNREGS wages for 2024-25, saying the daily wage rates in all states are well below the Rs 400 a day promised by the Congress under its 'Shramik NYAY' guarantees.
The Union government has reportedly notified the revised wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).
In a post on X, Ramesh said MGNREGA wages are revised annually with effect from 1 April.
"For 2024/25, the Modi Government has just announced revised MGNREGA wages. Leaving aside the issue of whether this violates the spirit of the Model Code of Conduct in view of the forthcoming elections, the announced daily wage rates in ALL states are well below the Rs 400 a day, which is part of the 'Shramik NYAY' Guarantees of the Indian National Congress," he said.
The Congress' 'Shramik NYAY' announcement guarantees a nationwide minimum wage of Rs 400 per day to put an end to wage stagnation. As part of the guarantees, the Congress has also promised to conduct a comprehensive review of the Modi government's labour codes and make suitable amendments to strengthen labour rights.
