'Amrit kaal' has turned into 'maut kaal' under Modi government: Congress

The Congress on Thursday alleged that the 10 years of the Modi government have proven to be a "maut kaal (era of death)" rather than "amrit kaal (immortal era)", and claimed that the people are ready to "uproot" this regime.

Congress general secretary and in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, said a government led by his party will change the condition of the country and the people through its 'Paanch NYAY Pachees Guarantee' initiative. "Prime Minister Modi talks about amrit kaal but in reality, his reign has proved to be maut kaal," Ramesh alleged.

Citing NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) figures for 2023, Ramesh said in the last one year, 1.71 lakh citizens have died by suicide. Every day, 500 people are being forced to choose suicide, of whom 30 are farmers, he claimed. "Three housewives, who take care of the house, are ending their lives every hour after getting fed up, and a total of 25,309 housewives have committed suicide," Ramesh said.

Almost 35 per cent of those who opt for suicide are youth, and in 2022 alone, 15,783 people died by suicide owing to unemployment, he claimed. "Seeing their future shrouded in darkness, 5,588 girl students have ended their lives in one year. The reasons for this frustration and disappointment among people are quite clear," the Congress leader said.