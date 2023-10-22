BJP's OBC allies in UP seek pound of flesh before 2024 Lok Sabha polls

With the Lok Sabha elections round the corner and the BJP focusing on OBC votes to return to power, NDA allies in Uttar Pradesh are preparing to seek their proverbial pound of flesh.

The three allies of the BJP in UP represent the OBC (Other Backward Classes) communities. The Apna Dal is a Kurmi-centric party, the Nishad Party has a strong base among the Nishad caste groups, and the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) banks on the Rajbhar community.

Apna Dal in 2019 had won both the Lok Sabha seats that it contested — Mirzapur and Robertsganj. Union minister Anupriya Patel won from Mirzapur while Pakodi Lal Kol won from Robertsganj. In 2014, Apna Dal had contested only two seats, Mirzapur and Pratapgarh, and had won both. The party has thus maintained its 100 per cent success rate.

According to sources, this time, Apna Dal is aiming to get more seats in the Lok Sabha polls. The party has shortlisted five seats that it wants to contest on its own symbol. These are Mirzapur, Jaunpur, Kaushambhi, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, and Robertsganj.