Dear Indian National Congress, Spell out clearly who you are

The Congress plenary at Raipur [was] held inside a month of the conclusion of a very successful Bharat Jodo Yatra, which seemed to have lifted the morale of both party workers and supporters of the Congress. It had also momentarily stopped the malicious propaganda against Rahul Gandhi.

More than 200,000 people (presumably not bots) had responded to a Twitter poll initiated by a notorious hate peddler—but more than 55 per cent of even that cohort said they’d like to see Rahul Gandhi as the next prime minister. Another poll by a well-known admirer of Narendra Modi showed that Rahul Gandhi’s memorable speech in Parliament on cronyism, monopolism and more was liked by 67 per cent, and the combative antics of Prime Minister Modi by 33 per cent.

Even on the ground, more and more people have begun to see that Rahul Gandhi is no fumbling political amateur—he means business. This, then, is a moment for some of those “bigger steps” he told me about on 24 December, when the Yatra had entered Delhi.

The Yatra, besides giving Gandhi a much-needed image makeover and moral authority, also gave the Congress a chance to recapture the political imagination of the people. At this historic moment, the party might look back at its own history—not with sentimental nostalgia but with the intention to draw the right lessons for the future.

The party’s 1931 Karachi session is such a watershed.