Kerala: Rahul Mamkootathil's triumph highlights Cong's continued dominance

It was a decisive and electrifying win for the Congress. It was a win against the throttling tactics of both the CPI(M) and the BJP. Rahul Mamkootathil’s triumph in Kerala’s Palakkad, where he defeated his closest rival, the BJP’s C. Krishnakumar, by a commanding margin of 18,840 votes, highlights the Congress’ continued dominance in the state.

With this victory, the Congress has successfully retained the Palakkad assembly seat in the by-election, securing 58,389 votes in total. The by-poll was necessitated after Shafi vacated the seat to represent Vadakara in the Lok Sabha.

Congress MP and general-secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said the victory sends a clear message: Kerala will not tolerate those who use communal tactics to undermine its democratic fabric. "The LDF’s assertion that the UDF’s victory in Palakkad is a victory for communalism is utterly laughable. The CPI(M) is clearly frustrated by the UDF’s success in Palakkad and the BJP’s defeat there," he added.

Soon after the Congress victory in Palakkad, local self-government minister M.B. Rajesh acknowledged the organisational weaknesses in the assembly segment. However, he went on to label the UDF's win as communal, claiming that the SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India), along with Jamaat, had fostered 'communal polarisation' which, according to him, benefited the UDF.

The victory marks the largest-ever winning margin in the constituency, surpassing the previous record set by Shafi in 2016, when he won by a margin of 17,483 votes. Youth Congress state president Mamkootathil's entry into the Kerala assembly solidifies his position as Shafi's successor and strengthens the Congress’ presence in the region.