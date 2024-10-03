‘Free’ or still detained in Delhi? Suspense mounts over climate activists
Sonam Wangchuk broke his fast at Rajghat last night to end his protest. He has not been allowed to leave Ladakh Bhavan since
There is apparently no warrant of arrest against climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk. And yet, he has been under detention since 30 September, when the climate march he was leading from Ladakh's capital Leh to Delhi was stopped at the border.
His insistence on breaking his fast at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in Rajghat on 2 October resulted in a large posse of policemen escorting him to the memorial after 9.00 pm on Wednesday. An unidentified joint secretary from the home ministry seemed to have been pulled out of bed to receive a memorandum from Wangchuk at Rajghat, where the latter broke his fast by drinking a glass of coconut water.
However, expectations that he would hold a press conference on Thursday were belied. No updates were available on his social media handles, suggesting that he still does not have access to his mobile phone.
During the month-long march that started from Leh on 1 September, Wangchuk kept up a steady flow of social media posts, but has been silent since 30 September. There was no news from Delhi High Court either, though it was to hear a petition on Thursday challenging the detention of the small number of climate activists. It would appear that Delhi Police had ‘truthfully’ told the court that the climate activists were not in their custody and had even visited Rajghat.
However, there is no information on why Wangchuk was not allowed to leave Ladakh Bhavan on Thursday by plainclothes security personnel. Journalist Vijaita Singh of the Hindu shared a photograph to show heavy police deployment outside Ladakh Bhavan.
Delhi chief minister Atishi had been stopped by Delhi Police from meeting Wangchuk at Bawana police station, where he was detained on 30 September.
Lawyers who wanted to obtain his signature to move court against the detention were also denied permission. Since there is nothing ‘official’ or any official order of detention or denial, Delhi Police can arguably get away by claiming innocence.
An activist from Kargil, Sajjad Kargili, who led a parallel caravan of activists from the region to join up with the activists from Leh at Chandigarh, was also detained but kept separate from Wangchuk. On Thursday morning, he managed to post a video of him arguing with policemen who were not allowing him to go out of Imamia Hall, Panchkuian Road, where he and some activists had been lodged overnight.
“Delhi Police is still restricting the movement of our people and not allowing us to go out. It feels as if we are still being detained… similarly people from Leh are also being detained at Wazirabad and not allowed to leave. Despite ending our protest yesterday evening, we are still being restricted from moving freely. Is this not injustice?”
Two hours after this post, Kargili and the activists with him were released and the static police force which had locked the gate and maintained a vigil disappeared. Released, exulted Kargili. Since then, however, he too has not posted anything on social media.
The climate march is supported by members of Ladakh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance. The protesters have been demanding that the Centre resume dialogue with Ladakh’s leadership on key issues, such as statehood for the Union Territory, inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution which grants special rights to tribal communities, and stronger ecological protections.
“Due to the Haryana elections, Sonam decided to cover the Haryana to Delhi distance by bus. This way, he did not want to interfere or influence with the elections in any way,” said Dilip Jain, founder of climate advocacy group Friends of Ladakh, Friends of Nature, a friend of Wangchuk's, and among the 19 people who were detained at Rohini police station, reported Newslaundry.
Meanwhile, Supreme Court lawyer and activist Avani Bansal, who was present at Rajghat on Wednesday evening, provided a vivid description of how Delhi Police kept away supporters, activists, students from Ladakh in Delhi, and the media from interacting with Wangchuk. Here is what she posted on Thursday afternoon:
“All those who supported Ladakh’s demand for inclusion in the 6th Schedule, a demand which the BJP had conceded, and a large number of Ladakhi students in Delhi wanted to meet Sonam Wangchuk and the padyatris. When news broke that they were being released at 3 pm, they started gathering at Rajghat. But Delhi Police did not bring Sonam Wangchuk till 10 PM; police asked everyone to disperse and vacate the area and kept the press and media people outside Rajghat.
“Just before Sonam Wangchuk was brought in, a mini truck/vehicle with (a) loud speaker playing Hindu religious songs appeared out of nowhere! The loud music drowned the voice of others. Why was Rajghat kept open till so late at night? Why were the activists not brought in during the day? Delhi Police and intelligence agencies diligently video recorded the movement of students and supporters, undoubtedly to facilitate facial recognition of those present.”
The only saving grace, she wrote, was that all the detainees were fed well while under detention!
While Wangchuk broke his fast on the assurance that he and some of the other activists would be granted an audience by either the President, the prime minister or the Union home minister, unconfirmed reports say the joint secretary told the media that attempts would be made to seek an appointment after a fortnight.