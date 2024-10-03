‘Free’ or still detained in Delhi? Suspense mounts over climate activists

There is apparently no warrant of arrest against climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk. And yet, he has been under detention since 30 September, when the climate march he was leading from Ladakh's capital Leh to Delhi was stopped at the border.

His insistence on breaking his fast at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in Rajghat on 2 October resulted in a large posse of policemen escorting him to the memorial after 9.00 pm on Wednesday. An unidentified joint secretary from the home ministry seemed to have been pulled out of bed to receive a memorandum from Wangchuk at Rajghat, where the latter broke his fast by drinking a glass of coconut water.

However, expectations that he would hold a press conference on Thursday were belied. No updates were available on his social media handles, suggesting that he still does not have access to his mobile phone.

During the month-long march that started from Leh on 1 September, Wangchuk kept up a steady flow of social media posts, but has been silent since 30 September. There was no news from Delhi High Court either, though it was to hear a petition on Thursday challenging the detention of the small number of climate activists. It would appear that Delhi Police had ‘truthfully’ told the court that the climate activists were not in their custody and had even visited Rajghat.