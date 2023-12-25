Govt spreading false news of WFI suspension: Priyanka Gandhi

After the Union sports ministry announced that it had suspended the newly elected representatives of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) led by president Sanjay Singh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the government is spreading "false news", as only the WFI's activities have been stopped so that the "accused" can be saved by spreading confusion.

Hitting out at the government in a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The BJP government is spreading false news about dissolving the wrestling association. The wrestling association has not been dissolved, only its activities have been stopped so that the accused can be saved by spreading confusion."

Gandhi also said, "To suppress the voice of an aggrieved woman, one has to go to such lengths? When famous players who made the country proud accused a BJP MP of sexual harassment, the government stood with the accused. The victims were tortured and the accused were rewarded. The prime minister (Narendra Modi) and the home minister (Amit Shah) will not even listen. The home minister forgot the assurance given to the women wrestlers in return for withdrawing the agitation."