Is Wayanad getting ready for bypolls?

Gandhi had won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by defeating CPI contestant PP Suneer, by a margin of more than 4.31 lakh votes.

At a press conference recently, the Election Commission had said that they were duty bound to hold elections in the constituency only within six months. The chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar had then said, "So we have six months’ time to do that election, and the second proviso of the section also says that if the remainder of the term of the vacancy is less than one year then the election will not take place. In this case, it is more than one year."

In the recent past, the Election Commission had to twice rescind a bypoll notification after the Supreme Court ordered it to wait for the disqualified MP’s appeal to be heard. It had to rescind the election notification after the Kerala High Court suspended the conviction against NCP’s Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal P.P. and in the case of disqualified Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan.