Maharashtra: Viral video of minister Narhari Zirwal adds to NCP's troubles

A purportedly objectionable video allegedly showing Maharashtra minister Narhari Zirwal with a transgender individual has triggered a fresh political storm in the state, intensifying pressure on the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP (Nationalist Congress Party), already facing scrutiny over its links to self-styled 'godman' Ashok Kharat.

The controversy comes at a time when the arrest of Kharat on charges of sexual exploitation of women and his proximity to political figures has already fuelled sharp political exchanges. The emergence of the alleged video has provided the Opposition with further ammunition to target the Devendra Fadnavis government, with demands mounting for Zirwal’s resignation.

According to reports, the video is said to have been filmed at a government residence and allegedly shows the minister, a transgender individual and another person. The footage is claimed to depict the minister and the transgender person in a compromising situation. The transgender individual in the video has been identified as Pawan Yadav, described as the state’s first transgender lawyer.

Reports indicate that Yadav had faced sexual abuse during childhood and later came into contact with political figures after entering the legal profession. However, there are also claims that cases relating to alleged threats and extortion have previously been registered against Yadav at Kurar police station in Malad, Mumbai.

There is speculation that the video may have been circulated by Yadav’s brother Ravi Yadav, also a lawyer. The authenticity of the video and the circumstances surrounding its circulation are yet to be independently verified.

Zirwal currently holds the food and drug administration portfolio. A leader from the tribal community, he had earlier served as deputy speaker of the Maharashtra legislative Assembly.

His political career has seen controversy before. On 4 October 2024, Zirwal reportedly jumped from the third floor of Mantralaya in protest against a proposal to grant Scheduled Tribe reservation benefits to the Dhangar community. He survived after falling onto a safety net.