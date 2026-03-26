Maharashtra: Viral video of minister Narhari Zirwal adds to NCP's troubles
Opposition seeks resignation as scandal erupts amid fallout from Ashok Kharat case and earlier controversies
A purportedly objectionable video allegedly showing Maharashtra minister Narhari Zirwal with a transgender individual has triggered a fresh political storm in the state, intensifying pressure on the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP (Nationalist Congress Party), already facing scrutiny over its links to self-styled 'godman' Ashok Kharat.
The controversy comes at a time when the arrest of Kharat on charges of sexual exploitation of women and his proximity to political figures has already fuelled sharp political exchanges. The emergence of the alleged video has provided the Opposition with further ammunition to target the Devendra Fadnavis government, with demands mounting for Zirwal’s resignation.
According to reports, the video is said to have been filmed at a government residence and allegedly shows the minister, a transgender individual and another person. The footage is claimed to depict the minister and the transgender person in a compromising situation. The transgender individual in the video has been identified as Pawan Yadav, described as the state’s first transgender lawyer.
Reports indicate that Yadav had faced sexual abuse during childhood and later came into contact with political figures after entering the legal profession. However, there are also claims that cases relating to alleged threats and extortion have previously been registered against Yadav at Kurar police station in Malad, Mumbai.
There is speculation that the video may have been circulated by Yadav’s brother Ravi Yadav, also a lawyer. The authenticity of the video and the circumstances surrounding its circulation are yet to be independently verified.
Zirwal currently holds the food and drug administration portfolio. A leader from the tribal community, he had earlier served as deputy speaker of the Maharashtra legislative Assembly.
His political career has seen controversy before. On 4 October 2024, Zirwal reportedly jumped from the third floor of Mantralaya in protest against a proposal to grant Scheduled Tribe reservation benefits to the Dhangar community. He survived after falling onto a safety net.
More recently, he had faced scrutiny in connection with an alleged bribery case in which an employee from his department was caught accepting Rs 50,000. Following the incident, the Anti-Corruption Bureau sealed his office, prompting the opposition to demand his resignation. At the time, Fadnavis had said Zirwal’s name did not appear in any official records, conversations or evidence gathered in the case and that the probe would remain limited to the officials directly involved.
NCP leader and deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar had also cautioned Zirwal against any conduct that could damage the party’s image. With the alleged video now circulating widely, attention has shifted to how the party leadership will respond and whether disciplinary action will follow.
State Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal has taken a strong position on the issue, describing the episode as a “glaring example of moral decline” and urging the chief minister to immediately remove Zirwal from the cabinet. Sapkal said such conduct is unacceptable from a public representative and violates the standards expected in public life.
Meanwhile, NCP leader Amol Mitkari has suggested that the timing of the video’s circulation raises questions. In a post on X, Mitkari said it was notable that a video allegedly recorded six to seven months ago surfaced just as revelations regarding political links to Kharat were attracting attention.
According to him, the controversy may be part of an attempt to divert attention from the fallout of the Kharat case. Mitkari also noted that Zirwal had previously supported the idea of appointing Sunetra Pawar as deputy chief minister and national president of the NCP.
The controversy comes amid a series of setbacks for the NCP's Ajit Pawar faction. Party member Rupali Chakankar resigned as chairperson of the state women’s commission following criticism over her association with Kharat, including reports that she had publicly paid respects to him. Within the party, discussions are also underway regarding her removal as state president of the NCP women’s wing.
Earlier, Dhananjay Munde had to step down as minister in connection with the Santosh Deshmukh murder case in Beed district. Sports minister Manikrao Kokate also resigned after being embroiled in a housing-related controversy. If Zirwal is compelled to resign, he will become the fourth minister from the NCP quota to exit the cabinet in recent months, adding to the political strain within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
With multiple controversies unfolding simultaneously, the alleged video has further sharpened the political contest in Maharashtra, where questions of accountability, internal factional balance and reputational damage are increasingly shaping the trajectory of the ruling coalition.
Published: 26 Mar 2026, 6:27 PM