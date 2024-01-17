Rajasthan: New leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully ends 72-year wait

The Congress has undoubtedly displayed sound strategy by nominating Dalit leader Tika Ram Jully as leader of the Opposition (LO) and continuing with Govind Singh Dotasara as Pradesh Congress president and Sukhwinder Singh Randhawa as the party’s general secretary for Rajasthan.

This is for the first time since 1952 when a Dalit has been nominated as the LO, with the party high command declaring Jully's name 41 days after the first meeting of Congress legislators following the November 2023 Assembly elections. This shows how much thought has gone into the nomination of a Dalit, ahead of the critical Lok Sabha elections.

The 43-year-old Jully, a cabinet minister in the preceding Ashok Gehlot government, will once again enjoy cabinet minister status as leader of the Opposition. The three-time firebrand MLA wields tremendous influence in the Matsya region of Alwar, to which current chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also belongs, though he comes from the neighbouring Bharatpur district and the small town of Nadbai. However, he contested the elections from Sanganer in Jaipur district, which has a large number of Bramhin voters.

Simultaneously, the decision by the Congress high command to continue with Dotasara as also Randhawa is significant, and shows the party is by and large happy with their performance.