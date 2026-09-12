West Bengal CM says Left Puja book stalls stock Marx, Lenin but not Vivekananda; CPI(M) hits back

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday accused the Left Front of sidelining Bengal’s Sanatan traditions and culture during its 34-year rule, claiming that books by Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin were available at Left party book stalls during Durga Puja but not works by Swami Vivekananda.

Addressing a Ganesh Puja inauguration programme in the Rajarhat-Gopalpur area of east Kolkata, Adhikari said Left parties had traditionally set up book stalls near Puja pandals, where Marxist literature was available while books by Vivekananda, Hindu mystic Baba Lokenath and publications of the Bharat Sevashram Sangha were allegedly absent.

“Even if you searched thousands of times, you would not find books on the history of the creation of West Bengal or the two-nation theory,” Adhikari claimed.

He accused successive governments of attempting to undermine traditional Hindu practices, including rituals based on the Hindu almanac and scriptures and the chanting of mantras.

Adhikari also alleged that attempts had previously been made to obstruct the listening of Mahishasur Mardini, the collection of devotional shlokas and songs dedicated to Goddess Durga traditionally broadcast by All India Radio on Mahalaya.

He further claimed that restrictions had earlier been imposed on the immersion of Durga idols on Vijay Dashami when the festival coincided with Muharram.

The chief minister said inaugurations of Durga Puja pandals before Mahalaya, during Pitru Paksha, were contrary to Sanatan practices. He alleged that such events had previously taken place at the behest of a former minister who is currently in jail.