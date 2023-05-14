IOA ad-hoc committee takes control of WFI; asks for handover of docs to panel

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has asked the secretary general of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to hand over all official documents, including financial instruments, to its ad-hoc panel, making it clear that the outgoing office-bearers shall have no role in the running of the federation.

The WFI said it has no issues in obeying the IOA order since they were already cooperating with the authorities. An IOA official, though, has made it clear that the move should not be seen as dissolution of the Federation.

"Once the elections will be held, the administrative powers will go back to the WFI. The newly elected officials will run the show. It's just a temporary move that ad-hoc is managing the affairs of the Federation," the official told PTI.

The IOA had formed an ad-hoc committee to manage the day-to-day affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and also conduct the polls of the National Sports Federation, which are due.