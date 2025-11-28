Priority for Test cricket: can under-fire Gautam Gambhir walk the talk?

Two days after India’s pride was badly dismantled by South Africa with a sweep of the Test series, public ire has not ebbed about head coach Gautam Gambhir. Indeed, negative emotions about the current team management have been so overpowering that they have now prompted a number of TV pundits — from Sunil Gavaskar to Ravi Ashwin — to back the beleaguered coach and put the onus on the players.

There is an ODI series around the corner against the Proteas beginning with the opener at Ranchi, and no prizes for guessing that the public gaze has begun to shift towards the return of ‘Ro-Ko’ — Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The aura of these two is virtually impossible to match and the moment the Men in Blue turn the tide in the white-ball series, which is a distinct possibility, the trauma of the Test series will be pushed to the background.

‘’We need to start prioritising Test cricket,’’ a defiant Gambhir said after the historic 408-run rout in Guwahati on Wednesday. ‘’As I just said, we can’t put things under the carpet. Come the white ball formats, if you get runs in white ball formats, suddenly you forget about what you have done in red ball cricket. That should never happen,’’ said the former opener, a key member of two World Cup-winning teams under M.S. Dhoni.