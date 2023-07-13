UN flags alarming debt burden: Half the world stifled in education, health crisis

Nearly half of the world's population, approximately 3.3 billion people, now reside in nations where debt payments outweigh investments in education and health, as highlighted in a damning United Nations report.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking at a press conference unveiling the report, minced no words in describing the dire situation: "Half our world is descending into a catastrophic development nightmare, fuelled by a crushing debt crisis."

Guterres underscored the gravity of the issue by revealing that global public debt reached an unprecedented $92 trillion in 2022, with developing countries bearing the brunt of this burden. However, despite the severity of this "crushing debt crisis," Guterres emphasised that it is primarily confined to impoverished developing nations and is therefore not deemed a significant threat to the global financial system.

“This is a mirage,” he said. Financial markets may seem not to be suffering yet – but billions of people are and the levels of public debt “are staggering and surging”, he added. The report highlights a drastic surge in the number of countries grappling with high debt levels, skyrocketing from 22 nations in 2011 to a staggering 59 in 2022. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres underscored the alarming statistics, revealing that a distressing total of 52 countries, representing nearly 40 per cent of the developing world, find themselves in dire straits when it comes to debt.