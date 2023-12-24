Prabhas' 'Salaar' registers record opening day figures of Rs 178.7 crore

Prabhas-starrer "Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire" has grossed Rs 178.7 crore at the worldwide box office on the first day, registering the record for the best opening day figure for any Indian title in 2023, its makers said on Saturday, 24 December.

Production house Hombale Films shared the day one collection of the movie, directed by Prashanth Neel of "KGF" film fame. The film was released in theatres on Friday, 23 December in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

"SalaarCeaseFire hits Rs 178.7 crores GBOC (worldwide) on the opening day! The biggest opening for any Indian film in 2023," the makers said in a press note.

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, "Salaar" revolves around two friends Deva and Vardha, played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who end up becoming arch rivals.