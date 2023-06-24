Hate from the homeland: The deepening rancour among the desis in Oz

Mohan Jay Datta teaches at Massey University in New Zealand and has been a vocal critic of Hindutva in his academic work. In August 2021, one of his research papers, titled ‘Cultural Hindutva and Islamophobia’, was published. Some of the so-called Hindutva organisations were teaching children to hate Muslims, he mentioned in the paper.

Within days, he and the university began receiving abusive and hateful messages. ‘The attacks on me, the Center for Culture-Centered Approach to Research and Evaluation (CARE), Massey University, and on academics globally writing on and debating about the pernicious effects of Hindutva, are reflective of the hegemonic communicative infrastructure of Hindutva.

At the heart of this hegemonic infrastructure is the silencing of dissent’ and an attack on academic freedom, he wrote.

Within the Indian diaspora in Australia and New Zealand, critics of Hindutva as well as dissenters to the jingoistic patriotism of the current dispensation have been at the receiving end of intimidation for the flimsiest of reasons.