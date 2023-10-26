Likely call for Gaza ceasefire by UNGA cannot hide security council failure

The UN General Assembly (UNGA), which is scheduled to start debating on the situation in Gaza from Thursday, is expected to adopt a resolution on Friday which will call for a ceasefire but will not condemn Hamas for the 7 October attacks on Israel. The resolution, moved by Jordan, is expected to be adopted by a simple majority, but will be largely symbolic and just a plea in effect.

Jordan, a regional ally of Israel since 1994, has bitterly criticised Israeli bombings of Gaza targeting Hamas. There is rising bitterness and anger in the Arab world against the failure of the United Nations to enforce a ceasefire and the double standards of western powers.

The UN Security Council (UNSC), which has 15 members, including the five permanent members with veto power, has already met four times since the conflict began three weeks ago, but failed to agree on a resolution calling for an immediate end to aerial bombings by Israel on Gaza.