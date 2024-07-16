38 days of Modi govt: 9 terrorist attacks, 12 soldiers martyred
The encounter in Doda occurred less than a week after five Army soldiers lost their lives in an ambush by heavily armed militants in Kathua
Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertions that the revocation of Article 370 has brought 'normalcy' to Jammu and Kashmir, the region has experienced a significant surge in terror attacks during the last 38 days, since the Modi 3.0 cabinet took office.
On 9 June, the day Modi was sworn in for his third consecutive term as prime minister, a terror attack in Reasi, Jammu, resulted in the deaths of 10 people, while 33 others were injured.
Recently, on the 38th day of Modi's third term, on 15 July, Major Brijesh Thapa and three other soldiers succumbed in an encounter with the terrorists. This was the sixth major terror attack this year in the Desa forests of Doda district.
An analysis of these attacks reveals that Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed nine terror incidents in these 38 days, leading to the martyrdom of 12 soldiers and severe injuries to 13 others. Additionally, 10 civilians lost their lives, while 45 were injured.
Despite the mounting violence and terror attacks, neither the prime minister nor any of his cabinet of ministers — including the home minister and the external affairs ministers — has made any official statement on the issue.
This silence — from much the same government as the one that took pride in stripping away the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir — has prompted netizens to wonder 'Where is the 56-inch government?' and ask 'Why is the Modi government silent on this issue?'
The Congress party, in contrast, has been vocal about the issue.
Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge have both held the government responsible for the attacks. Rahul Gandhi, without directly mentioning Article 370, stated that the army is bearing the brunt of the Modi government's wrong policies. Kharge questioned the Prime Minister's assertions of 'normalcy' in Kashmir, asking, "Where have the PM's tall claims gone?"
"The spate of terror attacks that has gripped Jammu and Kashmir in the past 36 days, needs careful recalibration in our security strategy. The Modi government is acting as if everything is 'business as usual' and nothing has changed. They must know that increasingly, the Jammu region is bearing the brunt of these attacks," said Kharge.
The Jammu and Kashmir Congress simply asks: Who is accountable?
While a response from the government is unlikely, a review of the recent timeline of major attacks indicates that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is only going from bad to worse.
Meanwhile, the Central government that rules what is now an union territory, remains in deep slumber.
4 May 2024: One Indian Air Force soldier was killed and five others were injured when two vehicles, including one from the IAF, came under heavy terrorist fire in Poonch district
9 June 2024: Nine people were killed and 33 injured after a bus full of pilgrims was attacked by terrorists and plunged into a gorge in Reasi
11–12 June 2024: Six soldiers were injured in twin attacks
6 July 2024: Two soldiers killed in an encounter in Kulgam
8 July 2024: Five Army personnel were killed and five others injured when terrorists attacked a military convoy in Kathua district
16 July 2024: Four Army soldiers were killed in action in Doda