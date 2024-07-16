38 days of Modi govt: 9 terrorist attacks, 12 soldiers martyred

Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertions that the revocation of Article 370 has brought 'normalcy' to Jammu and Kashmir, the region has experienced a significant surge in terror attacks during the last 38 days, since the Modi 3.0 cabinet took office.

On 9 June, the day Modi was sworn in for his third consecutive term as prime minister, a terror attack in Reasi, Jammu, resulted in the deaths of 10 people, while 33 others were injured.

Recently, on the 38th day of Modi's third term, on 15 July, Major Brijesh Thapa and three other soldiers succumbed in an encounter with the terrorists. This was the sixth major terror attack this year in the Desa forests of Doda district.