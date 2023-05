Amit Shah holds massive roadshow in Karnataka, says 'we ended 4 per cent Muslim quota'

At the end of the road shadow in Tumakuru district, the Home Minister urged people to vote for the BJP candidate, and to ensure that a "double engine government" under the leadership of Modi comes to power.

Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have done a lot of work for Karnataka, he said, adding that the BJP government has ended four per cent Muslim reservation and has increased the quota of Vokkaligas, Lingayats, and SC/STs.

"If Congress comes to power, they will take back all these reservations (hiked) and once again bring in Muslim reservations. Do you want four per cent Muslim reservation? (to come back)", he asked.

Highlighting measures taken by the BJP government for the benefit of Areca nut farmers, Shah said: "If you ensure a double engine government comes to power in Karnataka, Modi ji will once again become Prime Minister in 2024".