Fresh violence in Manipur, security tightened, curfew relaxations curbed

Amid the shortage of essential items, transport fuel and life-saving drugs, various government and non government facilities have also been badly affected due to the internet suspension across the mountainous state, making life more miserable for the people.



Many organisations including the opposition Congress, and the media have been demanding immediate restoration of internet service in Manipur.



In the recent ethnic violence in Manipur so far 71 people have been killed, 300 people got injured including police personnel, some grievously. Out of 16 districts of the state, 11 districts were affected and out of which 6 were badly impacted. Over 25,000 people were displaced, nearly 1,700 houses were burnt, and more than 200 vehicles had been destroyed.