Herald View: Wrestling with our ugly side

The prolonged soap opera has exposed several more warts, however. As many as 16 of the 30 national sports federations do not seem to have the internal complaints committee (ICC) mandated by the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act of 2013. Neither the sports ministry nor the IOC appear to be embarrassed by this, though. A former Delhi Police commissioner, participating in a discussion on the protesting wrestlers, claimed that the ‘selection couch’—like the casting couch in the film industry—was an open secret in Indian sports. He went on to claim that the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) was also in receipt of complaints that not just women cricketers but even their mothers were asked to concede sexual favours. None of these complaints were ever investigated because the ladies refused to lodge formal complaints with the police. The men in administrative positions and in the police clearly believe that it is required for the women to invite public ridicule, humiliation and additional leering from the men in uniform for an investigation to actually initiate. The wrestlers had to do just that, and they made their private humiliation public—but even that has failed to work. They have been accused of ‘doing politics’ and even the redoubtable Roger Binny, a member of the Indian World Cup-winning cricket squad from 1983 and the current BCCI president, dissociated himself from an expression of distress and concern by his teammates over the treatment meted out to the women wrestlers. The BCCI president would surely be aware of the nexus between cricket and politics, and his suggestion that sports and politics should not be mixed seem ironic at best.