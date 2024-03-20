Is PM Modi delusional? It is for psychologists to say, says blogger Avay Shukla

Whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi is delusional or not is for a professional psychologist or psychiatrist to diagnose, but there is little doubt that he is schizophrenic, nursing ambitions of being a Vishwaguru and the Hindu Hriday Samrat at the same time, says blogger, author and former bureaucrat Avay Shukla. The PM unfortunately cannot be both, he quipped. He was speaking to Karan Thapar in an interview for The Wire on his new book, Disappearing Democracy: Dismantling of a Nation.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi not just believes that he is God’s chosen one, a messiah, which he himself has articulated a number of times, but also that he can do no wrong. He is also amoral and indifferent to what is moral and what is immoral, what is right and wrong, says the blogger. The PM also comes across as a leader totally devoid of compassion, he points out in his book and asks “Is there any moral value or principle he has adhered to consistently?”—besides his commitment to winning elections and holding on to power.

In a scathing indictment of the present regime, the outspoken and popular blogger, who retired from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) says that in the last 10 years the country has been transformed as a country of beasts. “We have become a country of beasts, not so much of the lion and wolf variety as of the porcine one… our collective social values have all but collapsed into a stinking pool of prejudices, ignorance, triumphalism and religious intolerance,” he writes in the book and pointed to the mass unrest following the rape of Nirbhaya in 2012 and the subsequent indifference and apathy to similar rapes in Kathua, Hathras, the case of Bilkis Bano and the violence at JNU and Jamia Millia.