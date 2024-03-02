Akbar and Sita: The name of the game

Even as I write this piece, a lion-lioness pair from a national park in Tripura are going through a severe identity crisis: named Akbar and Sita respectively, they have now to be given new names as per a suggestion of the Calcutta High Court. Apparently, the VHP (Vishwa Hindu Parishad) had objected to the names, though it is not clear whether their refined sensibilities were offended by the naming of an animal after a goddess, or whether it was the pairing with a Mughal name which made them see red (or saffron, in this case).

We also do not know whether they disapproved of the interfaith relationship or the live-in arrangements. Taking no chances, however, the high court has suggested that they be renamed and that animals should not be named after prominent people or deities. The chief wildlife warden of Tripura is now facing a crisis of his own — an existential one this time — for he has been suspended, presumably for setting too much store by Shakespeare's "A rose by any other name..."

When I was growing up (in prehistoric times, I must admit, given my advancing years) naming a person or place was great fun, a family occasion, like an 'antakshari' game, where the biological parents had little say. The final word was usually that of the family pundit or presiding matriarch — what they suggested was generally accepted by everyone, and all concerned thereafter repaired happily to the nearest theka to celebrate.

Notwithstanding this casual — and usually politically incorrect by today's 'woke' standards — approach, however, the conferred name left nothing to the imagination and was a perfect description.