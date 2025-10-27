Leh violence: Inquiry commission to allow 30 days for public submissions after notification

A former Supreme Court Judge, heading a three-member judicial inquiry into Leh violence, said they will allow 30 days for the public to submit evidence and information related to the 24 September incident which left four people dead and scores of others injured. The violence led to the arrest of activist Sonam Wangchuk who continues to be in jail.

Justice (retd) B.S. Chauhan said the notification will be published shortly informing the public about the terms of reference of the inquiry commission.

The commission will later examine the collected material from 10 December onwards and is open to meet anyone coming forward, Justice Chauhan told reporters here.

On 17 October, the Centre addressed a key demand of the protesting Ladakh groups by announcing a judicial inquiry into the violent clashes.

According to a notification issued by the Union home ministry, the judicial probe is mandated to investigate the circumstances leading to the serious law and order situation, the police action and the resultant unfortunate deaths of four people.

Retired district and sessions judge Mohan Singh Parihar will function as judicial secretary, while IAS officer Tushar Anand will be the administrative secretary of the inquiry commission.

“We will meet anyone who wants to come forward with evidence and information. We will be publishing a notice to allow people to share any evidence or information within 30 days. After that we will sit here from December 10 to examine the collected material and also meet the public,” the retired Supreme Court judge said.