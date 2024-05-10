Lok Sabha polls: Suffering India hits back at 'shining India'

It is a measure of how spooked many of us are by the criminality of the current regime that it’s hard to even consider they might lose. It feels too optimistic, almost like wishful thinking.

Despite knowing that mainstream media is comprehensively sold out, the fakery they ply day after day still has an impact on us. Even the more sincere journalists in mainstream media do not seem to suffice for the silent majority that cannot trust these sold-out entities. Too many no longer speak freely to the press, fearful of harassment by an ED-happy government.

However, there are reports that the ad revenues of many of the more 'patriotic' news channels and newspapers have gone down—for some, considerably lower—because of reduced viewership/readership.

This is also complemented by a spurt of increased viewership (running into millions) for many independent media outlets and citizen journalists operating independently on YouTube.

Ravish Kumar and Dhruv Rathee—who has shrugged off his earlier superficiality and half-baked analysis to put out more potent material now—have been around but are seeing a newfound surge in popularity. But there are also DB News (DB Live), 4PM, Ajit Anjum, Punya Prasun Bajpai, Abhisar Sharma, Deepak Sharma, the News Launcher (see the interview with Kumar Ketkar, in particular), Satya Hindi, the Public India (especially Anand Vardhan Singh) and others who brought diverse buried facts and perspective to the fore.

Overall, this non-aligned media (if you will) seem to infer—even with only the first three phases of a seven-phase election marathon having run their course—that the BJP is in serious trouble. And it's less than a month before we find out if they have got it right.