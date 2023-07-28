Rains wreak havoc across India; at least a dozen dead

An orange alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the wake of heavy rain for several regions in India.

Taking into consideration the risk and losses, schools in several states including Kerala, Telangana, Maharashtra and other regions have been temporarily closed.

IMD has predicted light to heavy rainfall in different parts of India including Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh till July 31. Heavy rains are likely to continue in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh till July 29 and over Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir till July 28.

"Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Chhattisgarh on July 27 and 28 and Vidarbha on July 28," the IMD said.