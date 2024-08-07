Rekha Sharma ends term as NCW chairperson amid controversy

The tenure of Rekha Sharma, the polarising National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson, came to an end on Tuesday, 6 August. Her tenure was often marked by controversy, and allegations that she ignored atrocities committed against women, particularly in states governed by the BJP.

She had been a member of the commission since August 2015, then held additional charge as chairperson from 29 September 2017 before becoming its chief in 2018. Prior to her appointment as chairperson of the NCW, Sharma was the BJP district secretary and media in-charge for Haryana.

In March 2024, Sharma stirred controversy by accusing American journalist David Josef Volodzko of "defaming" India. Volodzko had shared instances of sexual harassment faced by tourists in India, including retweeting a Spanish vlogger's account of being gang-raped in Jharkhand while travelling with her husband.

Sharma responded by alleging that Volodzko was fabricating the claims because he had not reported the incidents to the police. She posted, "Did you ever report the incident to the police? If not, then you are completely irresponsible. Writing only on social media and defaming the entire country is not a good choice." This led several users to accuse Sharma of "victim-blaming" and call for her resignation.

Sharma has been criticised for insensitivity, particularly owing to delays or inadequate responses to sexual violence cases, leading to insufficient justice and support for victims.