HC to CBI: Stop playing hide and seek in 'bribery case'

The Bombay High Court on Friday asked the CBI to stop “playing hide and seek” after the agency sought vacation of an earlier order granting interim protection to IRS officer Sameer Wankhede in the Cordelia cruise ‘drug bust’ bribery case.

A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and S G Dige rebuked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for claiming that it may want to arrest Wankhede in future if he does not cooperate in their probe but not telling the court if it has reached the conclusion that his arrest is required.

The bench said the CBI’s arguments were creating serious doubts in the minds of the court. It also directed the agency to produce its case diary on the next date of the hearing – June 28 – to show the progress in the investigation.

The CBI had sought vacation of an earlier order passed by the court directing that no coercive action be taken against Wankhede, the former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Wankhede and four others have been accused of seeking a bribe of Rs 25 crore from actor Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan in the Cordelia cruise ‘drug bust’ case.