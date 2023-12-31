Fish or fowl? I.N.D.I.A. has to decide—quickly!

Things are not working out yet—for either the INDIA bloc or the Indian National Congress.

Current trends and public mood—at least in the media and on social media—postulate that 2024 may be lost to them. After that, they are dead in any case.

The problem is that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance stands for everything and therefore for nothing—one can't be all things for all voters and still hope to retain a distinct identity and appeal.

The BJP has proven this time and again. Rightly or wrongly, it stands for something which distinguishes it from the rest of the pack—aggressive nationalism, unapologetic majoritarianism, authoritarian governance, naked Hindutva, centralised unitarianism.

What you see is what you get. There is no confusion in the minds of the voters as to what they can expect.

The INDIA bloc, on the other hand, is a smorgasbord of half-baked and contrary (if not competing) dishes and leaders, a veritable dog's breakfast. What would you choose?

INDIA has to narrow down its menu to just five or six predominant issues—not 300-point manifestos—and then develop unanimity on them, offer the voter a table d'hôte instead of a buffet.

In fact, take on the BJP's own winning menu of majoritarianism, etc., and repeatedly question its deficiencies, unconstitutional underpinnings, anti-citizen implications, unaccountability, trappings of bhakti (faith or religiosity), their effects on unemployment, inflation and increasing inequality.

Discard the losing strategy of name-calling, dependence on freebies, Adani and Ambani, failed foreign policy, competing Hinduism. Old whine in old (or even new) bottles just doesn't work in the 'New India' that Narendra Modi has fashioned.