Developments in NCP won't impact Opposition unity: Supriya Sule on Ajit Pawar's revolt

Hours after NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government, party's working president and his cousin Supriya Sule said the developments in the party will not impact the Opposition's unity.

Addressing a press conference late Sunday night, July 2, in Mumbai, Sule said her father and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's stature will rise further.

"Our credibility will only rise after this," she said.