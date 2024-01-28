The symbolism of political party logos

India's treasure trove of symbols, such as the lotus flower, Om and the sun, has long offered pictorial identities to customs, cultures and creeds.

With the Indian elections looming large, symbols continue to play an irreplaceable role across the political landscape, lending identities to more than 1,200 political parties.

The symbols — often objects in daily use like bicycles or brooms, birds and animals, and scenes from everyday life — are common motifs.

The Election Commission of India offers a raft of symbols from which political parties choose to represent their ideologies and agendas to potential voters.

Why are symbols needed?

Writer and journalist Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay told DW that "when they [parties] choose, they're essentially, somehow or the other, trying to connect with the audience very strongly."

Two of India's major national parties, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the main opposition party, the Indian National Congress (INC), have had changing symbols over the years — each hoping to broaden their appeal to voters.

Around the time of India's Independence from Britain in 1947, the question of an immediate universal suffrage was debated considering the country's low literacy rate — which hovered at around 12% at the time.

Symbols were considered a sure and straightforward way to help most of India's then 340 million voters find their chosen parties and associated candidates on the ballot.