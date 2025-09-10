Can bigger fines stop spread of fake news? Parliamentary panel thinks so

Headed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, the panel unanimously adopted the report, indicating agreement across party lines on the need for stricter measures against fake news.

“The Committee desire the ministry of information and broadcasting (IB) to ensure that a fact-checking mechanism and internal ombudsman should be made mandatory in all print, digital and electronic media organisations of the country,” one recommendation stated.

The draft, which is also directed to the electronics and information technology (IT) ministry, aims to assign accountability to editors and content heads for editorial oversight, owners and publishers for institutional lapses, and intermediaries and digital platforms for spreading misinformation.

It additionally suggests revising existing laws to punish the publication and broadcast of false content more stringently.

The committee believes raising the amount of fines could act as an effective deterrent for creators and publishers of fake news, for example. At the same time, the report stressed that the changes should “involve and emerge from a consensus-building exercise among media bodies and relevant stake-holders”.