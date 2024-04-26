Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Polling for 88 seats in 13 states; over 1,200 candidates in the fray

Voting for 88 seats across 13 states and Union Territories in the second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha election began at 7.00 a.m. today, 26 April. A third of the total 543 Lok Sabha constituencies are voting today, including all constituencies in Kerala, Rajasthan and Tripura, as well as 14 of 28 constituencies in Karnataka and Outer Manipur.

Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have eight seats each, Madhya Pradesh seven, Assam and Bihar five each, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh three, and Jammu and Kashmir a single seat.

Outer Manipur is to complete polling today, including just a few hundred of its thousands of internally displaced voters at nine specially set up booths. Meanwhile, Tengnoupal in particular has a booth set up for just one voter in the area.