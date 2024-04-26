Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Polling for 88 seats in 13 states; over 1,200 candidates in the fray
The BSP has the highest number of candidates in this phase at 74, followed by the BJP at 69 and the Congress at 68
Voting for 88 seats across 13 states and Union Territories in the second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha election began at 7.00 a.m. today, 26 April. A third of the total 543 Lok Sabha constituencies are voting today, including all constituencies in Kerala, Rajasthan and Tripura, as well as 14 of 28 constituencies in Karnataka and Outer Manipur.
Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have eight seats each, Madhya Pradesh seven, Assam and Bihar five each, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh three, and Jammu and Kashmir a single seat.
Outer Manipur is to complete polling today, including just a few hundred of its thousands of internally displaced voters at nine specially set up booths. Meanwhile, Tengnoupal in particular has a booth set up for just one voter in the area.
5.62 per cent turnout after first hour's voting in Kerala
Polling in all 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala for the 2024 general election commenced at 7.00 am amidst tight security, with the state witnessing 5.62 per cent turnout after the first hour of voting.
People queued up since early morning outside over 25,000 polling booths to avoid the hot weather that is likely as the day progresses.
As polling commenced, there were reports of EVM breakdowns in various booths across the state, delaying the election process. However, the machines were replaced and voting continued.
Around 2.77 crore voters will decide the fate of 194 candidates in the state, among them two Union ministers, most of the sitting MPs, a state minister, three actors, and a few MLAs spread across the CPI(M)-led ruling LDF, the Congress-led UDF, and the BJP-led NDA.
Polling begins for Jammu LS seat amid tight security
Amid tight security arrangements, voting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir's Jammu constituency began at 7.00 am, with more than 17.81 lakh voters eligible to vote to decide the fate of 22 candidates.
Polling at all 2,416 polling stations across the constituency is going on smoothly, officials said. Incumbent MP Jugal Kishore Sharma of the BJ) is eyeing a third straight term after the 2014 and 2019 elections.
A direct contest is on the cards between Sharma and INDIA bloc candidate Raman Bhalla, working president of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress. Jagdish Raj of the BSP and advocate Ankur Sharma of the Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal are two other prominent faces contesting the seat.
The Bahujan Samaj Party has the highest number of candidates in the second phase with 74, followed by the BJP with 69 and the Congress with 68. Karnataka, with 14 seats going to the polls, has the most candidates overall at 247, followed by Maharashtra (eight seats) at 204 and Kerala (all 20 seats) at 189.