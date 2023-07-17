Mumbai Police's Instagram post goes viral with a humorous nod to Barbenheimer

Excitement over the release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is all around us. The high-budget Hollywood films are set to hit theatres this Friday, July 21.

While Barbie, as its name suggests, is all about the iconic doll, Oppenheimer is a biographical thriller based on J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who is known as the "father of the atomic bomb." Thanks to their polar opposite themes and aesthetics, both movies have inspired a great deal of memes in recent weeks.

Now Mumbai police too have jumped on the bandwagon and made an Instagram post referring to the two much-anticipated movies. In it, the law enforcement agency cautions people against drug use, driving without a helmet, and sharing OTPs with strangers. This was how the force captioned it: "With such 'barbie' actions, you’re signing up for Oppenheimer consequences."