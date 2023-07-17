Mumbai Police's Instagram post goes viral with a humorous nod to Barbenheimer
Excitement over the release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is all around us. The high-budget Hollywood films are set to hit theatres this Friday, July 21.
While Barbie, as its name suggests, is all about the iconic doll, Oppenheimer is a biographical thriller based on J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who is known as the "father of the atomic bomb." Thanks to their polar opposite themes and aesthetics, both movies have inspired a great deal of memes in recent weeks.
Now Mumbai police too have jumped on the bandwagon and made an Instagram post referring to the two much-anticipated movies. In it, the law enforcement agency cautions people against drug use, driving without a helmet, and sharing OTPs with strangers. This was how the force captioned it: "With such 'barbie' actions, you’re signing up for Oppenheimer consequences."
The post has over 18,400 likes so far. Commenting on it, Universal Pictures India wrote, “Looks like this is also inspired by true events! #Oppenheimer”. Another person wrote, “The person handling this account is dope 😂😂😂😂😂”.
However, not all people were impressed with the Mumbai police and argued that active presence on social media does not make up for the lack of action on the ground. One Instagram user wrote, “A for effort, F for execution”.
Another said, "95% of the time Mumbai police themselves drive without wearing a seatbelt, the other day a cop was riding his police bike on the wrong side of the road and was almost about to ram into me, almost all cop vehicles don't have PUC and insurance all expired years ago. And nowadays I've been seeing a lot of cop cars with blacked-out window tints. What's the point of giving all this unnecessary Gyaan regarding safety when you can’t even follow the basic rules.”
From references to pop culture, vernacular puns, rhymes, and funny memes, the Mumbai Police's Twitter handle uses it all to make information memorable and fun. This approach has gained attention and appreciation from the public.
During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mumbai Police's Twitter account took a unique approach to urge Mumbaikars to stay at home by incorporating memes with popular songs from singers and music bands worldwide, including Lady Gaga, One Direction, BTS, and John Legend. This creative fusion of entertainment and information resonated with the public and effectively conveyed critical messages.
Behind the scenes, the Twitter handle is managed by a team consisting of seven employees from HAT media and two dozen policemen who work in shifts round the clock. The creative content is generated in a small room called the web-cell, located in the office of the Mumbai Police Commissioner, along with HAT media's office serving as the hub.
With an active presence, the Twitter handle tweets at least 5 to 6 times a day, sharing a mix of awareness posts and traffic updates. Additionally, the team actively responds to queries and requests for police help from Twitter users, demonstrating a commitment to engaging with citizens and providing assistance.
The Mumbai Police's Twitter handle was initiated in December 2015 as a joint venture between the Mumbai Police and former journalist Sunchika Pandey, drawing inspiration from the active Twitter account of the Bangalore Police. Within the first two days of its launch, the handle gained an impressive following of 10,000 users. Today, it is followed by over five million Twitter users, highlighting its significant impact on public awareness and engagement.
While the recent Instagram post referencing the movies "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" showcases the Mumbai Police's continued efforts to entertain and inform, it has also prompted criticism from citizens who question the execution of safety measures by the force in real-world situations.
As the Mumbai Police's Twitter handle continues to evolve and capture public attention, it remains to be seen how the department will address these concerns and further enhance its commitment to public safety and well-being.
