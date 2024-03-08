InternationalWomensDay: Numbers speak louder than hashtags

The Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) provides a comprehensive ground report on the state of education. It reveals that in just one year (2020–21 to 2021–22) over 20,021 schools were shut down. Despite the government giving a push to private education, around 5,000 of these were private schools.

The dropout rate for children in classes 1 to 8 had doubled.

No doubt, some of this can be attributed to the pandemic, but the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, with its thrust on the privatisation of education, has shown that fewer girls are being given access to school education as compared to boys because of the expense involved.

The problem is that budgetary allocation across the social sector has substantially decreased. The budgetary allocation in 2014–15 was 4.6 per cent of the overall budget; in 2023–24, it has been slashed to 2.5 per cent.