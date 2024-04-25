Kerala votes on 26 April; UDF looks strong

To counter him, LDF has fielded popular actor and CPI(M) MLA Mukesh. He has support amongst the women voters.

BJP’s candidate is actor G Krishnakumar is unlikely to be of any consequence as he doesn’t have the support of the local BJP members and they even orchestrated an attack against him. He had fought the 2021 Assembly election in Thiruvananthapuram and came third.

4. Pathanamthitta

The presence of high profile CPI(M) leader Thomas Issac as the candidate ensured dynamic campaigning in the constituency and BJP pinned its hopes on Anil K Antony, the son of veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister AK Antony. Anil Antony’s gaffes and accusation of corruption against him has ensured BJP will come third this time too in the constituency.

Congress fielded its three-time incumbent MP Anto Antony this time too. Though the voters of the constituency are disgruntled with him, several voters are likely to overlook it to ensure one more seat for the Congress and UDF. Priyanka Gandhi’s campaign has worked in his favour.

5. Mavelikara

Three-time Mavelikara Congress MP Kodikkunnil Suresh will face newbie LDF and CPI leader CA Arunkumar. NDA has fielded Baiju Kalashala, who was formerly with Congress, and had joined Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) from here.

6. Alappuzha

The lone seat which CPI(M) won in the 2019 general elections. Rajya SAbha MP and Congress GSO KC Venugopal is here to wrest it from LDF. Though known to be a Communist bastion, KCV has always won both Assembly (three times) and general elections (twice) from this constituency.

BJP has fielded Shobha Surendran, who is known for her venomous speeches, from this constituency. She also got union home minister Amit Shah to campaign for her. A defamation case has been filed against her by KCV for accusing him of amassing wealth through collusion with the mining mafia.