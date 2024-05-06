Live telecast of Modi road shows prohibited! Course correction by Zee News?

Reports that the Zee News Network has prohibited live telecast of road shows by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah has triggered wild speculation on Monday, 6 May.

The portal Bhadas4media—which tracks the movement of journalists, hiring and firing within the media and other industry gossip—has claimed that the all-powerful CEO of the network, allegedly close to the ruling party and the Modi government, has been shown the door, along with several prominent anchors. The website named Deepak Chaurasia, a prominent Hindi language anchor, among them.

Live coverage of road shows and election rallies by the Prime Minister, the union home minister and other prominent BJP leaders—'balanced' by the exclusion of leaders from the opposition parties, both national and local—has been a common feature of the largely pro-government TV channels in recent years. It gave the BJP an unfair advantage over the opposition and made a mockery of the 'level playing field'.

However, the Election Commission of India has ignored such anomalies. People have been led to believe that the live telecasts are paid for by the ruling party.

The Bhadas4media report is therefore being seen as a tectonic shift, even more so because the Zee network—with a viewership in 55 countries, with programmes and channels in 10 different languages—has in the past led the pack of TV channels promoting the ruling party and the government’s propaganda.