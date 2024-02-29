Making sense of Maharashtra, the Patils, and the Pawars

Can the speaker of a legislative Assembly order an investigation by a SIT (special investigation team)? Whether he can or cannot, Rahul Narvekar, speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, has done just that, ordering a SIT to look into Manoj Jarange Patil’s sensational but bizarre allegation that home minister Devendra Fadnavis was plotting to have him assassinated. Fadnavis had dismissed the charge and called Patil delusional.

What changed for Narvekar to suddenly take the little-known Patil, who spearheaded a fresh agitation for Maratha reservation and extracted the promise of a 10 per cent reservation from chief minister Eknath Shinde? A far more organised and legitimate agitation in 2018 had failed to cut much ice, leave alone getting an assurance from the government.

This led several observers to believe Patil to be a puppet, possibly of the RSS; but why would he then target Fadnavis, who is close to the Sangh? The silence of Ajit Pawar and the distance maintained by the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) added fuel to speculation but the mystery of how Patil funded his impressive march to Mumbai remains to be resolved.

Patil, who emerged out of nowhere last year to steal the limelight on the Maratha reservation issue, was possibly too much of a novice to appreciate that activists, NGOs and politicians cannot afford to burn all their bridges. After his sudden and meteoric projection in the state, he is today suddenly friendless. He had a tepid start with a fast unto death following a lathi charge on him and his handful of supporters. When the Shinde government dispatched Sambhaji Bhide, an RSS ideolgue, to persuade him to call off his fast, it convinced most people that the RSS was behind him.