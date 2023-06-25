Manipur: Stand-off in Imphal's Itham ends as Army leaves with seized weapons

After a stand-off between a mob led by women and security forces that had cordoned off Itham village in Imphal East, where a dozen members of militant group KYKL were hiding, the Army took "a mature decision" to not risk civilian lives and left with seized weapons and ammunition, officials said on Sunday, June 25.



The Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), a Meitei-led group, was involved in a number of attacks, including the ambush of a 6 Dogra unit in 2015, they said.



The stand-off in Itham went on throughout Saturday, June 24, and ended after a "mature decision by the operational commander keeping in view the sensitivity of use of kinetic force against large irate mob led by women and likely casualties due to such action", they added.