Modi: A report card, ahead of the Age of Immortal Actions

In 2017, NITI Aayog began putting together a five-year plan based on a call given by the prime minister.

In August that year, Narendra Modi had pledged—and asked others to pledge—to create a ‘new India’ by 2022. NITI Aayog consulted with the ministries and the states, and a host of other individuals and institutions, before coming up with a 200-page document of what would be achieved. A total of 1,400 ‘stakeholders’ was consulted and the strategy signed off on by Modi himself, who wrote, “[Let] us combine our energies to achieve the targets outlined in the Strategy, thereby fulfilling the aspirations of our citizens.”

The targets on the side of the economy were, in the main:

take GDP growth to 8 per cent raise investment rates to 36 per cent raise tax-to-GDP to 22 per cent take female labour participation rates to 30 per cent improve data collection on employment double the rate of growth of the manufacturing sector through 'Make in India' double farmers’ income

What has happened on these fronts is now known, and has been reported on and commented on in the pages of this organ several times over. But it is necessary to summarise.