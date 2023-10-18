NHRC registered 18 human rights violations during Manipur violence

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) registered 18 cases of rights violations during the violence in Manipur in the last few months.

The NHRC has received action taken reports (ATRs) from the Manipur government in all except eight cases. Reminder notices have also been issued for reports in the remaining cases.

Further reports were called from the Centre and the Manipur government asking them to clearly spell out the steps taken for bringing peace to the state, an NHRC statement said.

It said that reports also sought measures for relief, rehabilitation, food, schooling, education, health and mental health care services for the violence-affected people.

The NHRC, quoting the Manipur government’s ATRs, said that many steps have been taken relating to the incidents of violence in the state, including reinforcements in law and order machinery and security, setting up of relief camps and a peace committee, relaxing curfew, reinstating the internet and banking services in a measured manner, announcing ex-gratia for the families of the dead, compensation packages for the injured, rebuilding of damaged houses.