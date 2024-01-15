Rahul embarks on Nyay Yatra, says Cong will present 'new vision for India devoid of violence, hate'

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra began from Manipur on Sunday, 14 January with Rahul Gandhi asserting that the party will present "a new vision for India" that will be based on 'harmony, brotherhood and equitability and devoid of hatred, violence and monopoly'.

At a rally to flag off the over-6,700-km yatra with which the party is looking to set the narrative for the Lok Sabha polls, Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur as it reeled under ethnic violence, and vowed to ensure justice for its people.

Gandhi said he had to undertake the yatra as the country was going through a period of "great injustice" and stressed the party wants to listen to people's 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Ahead of the 22 January consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple, Kharge attacked the BJP and Modi, saying everyone has faith in God but one should not resort to "dhongbaazi (deception)" for securing votes.

"Wo samandar ke upar sair karte firte hai, aur jap karte baithte hain -- Ram Ram Ram Ram (He is seen enjoying the sea, sitting and chanting Ram Ram). 'Mukh mein Ram, bagal mein churi', do not do this with the people," the Congress president said, referring to the Hindi idiom that cautions against people whose words and actions differ.

Hours before the start of the yatra, senior Congress leader Milind Deora announced his resignation from the party, in the latest addition to a list of young leaders who have left it to begin new innings in other parties.

But the Congress downplayed his exit, with general secretary Jairam Ramesh saying that one Milind Deora goes away but "lakhs of Milinds who believe in our organisation and ideology stay".