Year-ender 2025: India’s most searched moments of turmoil and triumph

As the year draws to a close, Google’s Year in Search 2025 offers a fascinating window into the collective curiosity and consciousness of the Indian populace.

Across millions of queries, a vibrant tapestry of geopolitics, political drama, and cultural milestones emerges, revealing the stories that stirred hearts, sparked debates, and commanded the nation’s attention.

From momentous political upheavals to global crises that touched Indian shores, the year was marked by events that challenged, inspired, and united people in their quest for knowledge. The top 10 news events that India Googled in 2025 are a testament to the nation’s engagement with both domestic affairs and the wider world.

Pahalgam tragedy ignites India-Pakistan strife

India-Pakistan relations stayed firmly in the national spotlight through 2025, commanding attention with every diplomatic exchange, border development and security flashpoint. The focus sharpened dramatically after the brutal Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which killed 25 Indians and a Nepalese national in a seeming act of religion-driven violence, and sent shockwaves across the world.

India’s swift response through Operation Sindoor dominated headlines, reflecting a mix of grief, resolve and national determination. Amid escalating tensions, US President Donald Trump stepped into the narrative, repeatedly claiming credit for having helped “restore calm” and prevent a wider conflict through behind-the-scenes diplomacy and arm-twisting — assertions that added a new international dimension to an already volatile regional crisis and fuelled intense debate both at home and abroad.