Year-ender 2025: India’s most searched moments of turmoil and triumph
Google’s year in search spotlights India’s top stories in politics, culture, and global events
As the year draws to a close, Google’s Year in Search 2025 offers a fascinating window into the collective curiosity and consciousness of the Indian populace.
Across millions of queries, a vibrant tapestry of geopolitics, political drama, and cultural milestones emerges, revealing the stories that stirred hearts, sparked debates, and commanded the nation’s attention.
From momentous political upheavals to global crises that touched Indian shores, the year was marked by events that challenged, inspired, and united people in their quest for knowledge. The top 10 news events that India Googled in 2025 are a testament to the nation’s engagement with both domestic affairs and the wider world.
Pahalgam tragedy ignites India-Pakistan strife
India-Pakistan relations stayed firmly in the national spotlight through 2025, commanding attention with every diplomatic exchange, border development and security flashpoint. The focus sharpened dramatically after the brutal Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which killed 25 Indians and a Nepalese national in a seeming act of religion-driven violence, and sent shockwaves across the world.
India’s swift response through Operation Sindoor dominated headlines, reflecting a mix of grief, resolve and national determination. Amid escalating tensions, US President Donald Trump stepped into the narrative, repeatedly claiming credit for having helped “restore calm” and prevent a wider conflict through behind-the-scenes diplomacy and arm-twisting — assertions that added a new international dimension to an already volatile regional crisis and fuelled intense debate both at home and abroad.
Maha Kumbh 2025: Faith, fervour and tragedy
The Maha Kumbh Mela emerged as one of India’s most searched topics in 2025, capturing the nation’s imagination as millions of devotees converged at the sacred confluence of rivers for the world’s largest religious gathering. Steeped in centuries-old tradition, the sprawling festival unfolded as a vibrant tapestry of faith, drawing ascetics, saints, pilgrims and curious visitors from across the globe.
Yet, alongside the spectacle of devotion and spiritual fervour, tragedy cast a long shadow. The event remained in the public spotlight following a deadly stampede on 28 January, which officially claimed at least 30 lives and left hundreds injured, transforming what should have been a celebration of collective faith into a moment of national mourning and reflection.
Bollywood bids farewell to Dharmendra
Veteran Hindi cinema icon Dharmendra remained firmly in the national spotlight in 2025 as the curtain fell on an extraordinary life and career that shaped generations of Indian cinema. The beloved actor passed away at the age of 89 on 24 November at his Mumbai residence after a prolonged battle with age-related health issues, leaving behind an irreplaceable void in the world of films.
News of his eventual passing — preceded by at least one false alarm — triggered an outpouring of grief and remembrance, as colleagues from across the film industry, political leaders, and millions of admirers paid heartfelt tributes to the man fondly known as Bollywood’s 'He-Man'. Celebrated for his magnetic screen presence and unmatched versatility, Dharmendra’s illustrious journey spanned over 300 films, including timeless classics such as Sholay, which cemented his status as one of Indian cinema’s greatest icons.
As tributes poured in, memories of his warmth, humility and enduring charm resurfaced, reminding the nation of a legend whose legacy continues to flicker brightly on the silver screen, long after the final frame.
Bihar election result reshapes political landscape
The Bihar Assembly election result emerged as one of the defining political moments of the year, holding the nation’s gaze as the state delivered its mandate after a fiercely contested campaign preceded by a hugely controversial special intensive revision of electoral rolls. The verdict reflected shifting public moods, sharp ideological battles, and the enduring importance of Bihar in India’s electoral arithmetic.
As results unfolded, celebrations and introspection followed in equal measure, with parties claiming moral victories while reading deeper signals from the people’s choice. Beyond numbers and seats, the outcome underscored voters’ concerns over governance, development and social justice — cementing the Bihar polls as a pivotal chapter in India’s political story in 2025.
Delhi election result echoes beyond the Capital
The Delhi assembly election result stood out as a defining political moment of the year, as the national capital delivered a verdict shaped by intense debates on governance, welfare, and the everyday realities of urban life. As counting day unfolded, the outcome reflected the pulse of a city balancing aspirations for development with demands for accountability and effective public services amid acrimonious sparring over alleged manipulation in voter lists.
More than a contest of seats, the Delhi verdict became a barometer of shifting political currents, sending ripples through the national discourse. In a year crowded with electoral milestones, the capital’s choice emerged as a powerful reminder that Delhi’s voice continues to resonate far beyond its borders.
Farmer registry: Digitising the backbone of rural India
The Farmer Registry emerged as a widely searched topic in 2025 as the Union government rolled out an ambitious push to digitally map India’s vast agrarian landscape. Envisioned as a cornerstone of the AgriStack project under the Digital Agriculture Mission, the initiative seeks to build a comprehensive, centralised database of farmers and their land records across the country.
Touted as a transformative step, the registry aims to streamline access to government schemes, enable direct financial assistance from banks, and reduce leakages in welfare delivery. As debates around data accuracy, inclusion and implementation gathered pace, the Farmer Registry came to symbolise both the promise and the challenges of bringing India’s farmers into a new digital era — making it one of the defining policy conversations of the year.
Shefali Jariwala: An early 2000s icon remembered
Shefali Jariwala remained etched in public memory in 2025 as India mourned the untimely loss of a pop culture figure who defined an era. Rising to instant fame with the chart-topping Kaanta Laga, she became a symbol of early-2000s music-video glamour, carving out a distinct place in the country’s pop imagination.
Jariwala passed away on 27 June at the age of 42. Police reports indicated that she had taken her routine medication that evening along with an anti-ageing injection she had reportedly been using for several years under medical supervision. Her sudden death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and among fans who had grown up with her unmistakable screen presence.
In the years that followed her breakout moment, Shefali reinvented herself through reality television, public appearances and a renewed engagement with audiences, proving her resilience and adaptability in an ever-changing industry. Her journey — from music video sensation to a familiar television personality — stood as a testament to reinvention, leaving behind memories of a star who shone brightly across generations.
Education Portal 3.0 boosts digital schooling in MP
The launch of Education Portal 3.0 marked a significant milestone in Madhya Pradesh’s push towards tech-driven governance in 2025. Rolled out by the School Education Department from the academic session beginning 1 April, the next-generation platform was envisioned as a unified digital backbone for the state’s vast education system.
Designed to blend transparency with efficiency, the portal brings together comprehensive human resource data, academic monitoring and administrative functions under a single digital roof. With a complete database of nearly 2.75 lakh department employees, Education Portal 3.0 aims to streamline decision-making, enhance accountability and modernise school administration.
As digital reforms gathered momentum across sectors, the portal stood out as a forward-looking initiative, reflecting the state’s ambition to harness technology in shaping a more responsive and efficient education ecosystem.
IndiGo fiasco: Turbulence for India’s largest airline
The IndiGo fiasco emerged as a widely discussed episode in 2025, drawing public attention to the growing pains of India’s rapidly expanding aviation sector. A series of operational disruptions, passenger complaints and viral social media accounts placed the country’s largest airline under an unflattering spotlight, sparking debates over monopolies, customer service, accountability and crisis management.
As stranded passengers voiced frustration over delays, cancellations and communication gaps, the episode became emblematic of the pressures facing airlines amid surging travel demand. Beyond the immediate chaos, the IndiGo controversy prompted broader conversations on regulatory oversight and passenger rights — making it one of the year’s most talked-about aviation moments.
Air India crash: Tragedy and reckoning in the skies
The Air India crash at Ahmedabad which took 260 lives stood out as one of the most sombre and widely searched events of the year, casting a pall over India’s aviation landscape in 2025. News of the accident sent shockwaves across the country, uniting the nation in grief as lives were lost and families left shattered in the wake of the tragedy.
As rescue operations unfolded and investigations were launched, the focus shifted from the immediate horror to deeper questions of safety, accountability and systemic preparedness. Tributes poured in from across the globe, while authorities pledged a thorough probe to uncover the causes behind the disaster.
Beyond headlines and statistics, the Air India crash became a moment of national introspection — underscoring the human cost of aviation failures and reinforcing the urgent need for uncompromising safety standards in the skies.
