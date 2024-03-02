Remembering Sujata Anandan, journalist and humanist

On Thursday, 29 February, we lost our consulting editor in Mumbai, Sujata Anandan. One of the finest political commentators in Maharashtra as veteran journalist Vir Sanghvi described her, Sujata's sudden passing left us all in complete shock, particularly as some of us had interacted with her hours before her fatal cardiac arrest, when she filed her final copy for National Herald.

As we struggled to come to terms with her absence, tributes poured in from the journalism community, too numerous to cram into a single article. Of these, we have chosen three, from those who knew Sujata well, worked with her closely, and will miss her as much as we do.

Neeta Kolhatkar

Honestly, I never could have imagined writing a tribute for Sujata Anandan. She was my senior by a few years, and already an established journalist with the Indian Express when I began as a broadcast journalist. We were two women back in the 1990s, reporting for television.

Among the absolute handful who supported me, the first was always Pratap Asbe and the other, Sujata. While many whispered that journalists from English media were snobs, it was not the case with her. Sujata had her inner circle of women journalists, which was a relief because we only hear how women are their own worst enemies.

The one tip I picked up from her was not to share everything. She would smartly turn the conversation away from news/articles she was covering and be tight-lipped about her sources. Over the years, as we went beyond exchanging pleasantries and actually speaking, we often realised that we had similar views, and on the occasions we differed, she never rubbished mine. She would merely ask why I felt a certain way and asked about my experiences, and noted them.