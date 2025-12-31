Annus Horribilis: The broken ledger of 2025

As the curtain falls on 2025, the national mood is not one of festive reflection, but of exhausted survival. To look back at the last twelve months is to survey a landscape scarred by systemic failure, economic volatility, and a fraying social fabric. For India, 2025 was not merely a challenging year; it was annus horribilis — a year where the safety nets of governance, diplomacy, and civil decency seemed to unravel all at once.

Season of calamity: From pilgrimages to flight paths

The year began with the heavy silence of grief. The Maha Kumbh stampede on Mauni Amavasya turned a moment of spiritual peak into a site of unimaginable tragedy, exposing the hollow core of our disaster management protocols.

This was followed by a chilling return of terror; the Pahalgam attack — where Hindu tourists were systematically targeted — and subsequent strikes in Delhi shattered the illusion of a 'normalised' security landscape as the government machinery would have us believe.

The chaos extended to the skies. The twin crises of Air India and IndiGo — ranging from a tragic crash to unprecedented operational meltdowns — left 270 people dead in the first case and millions of travellers stranded in the second, and the nation’s aviation reputation in tatters.