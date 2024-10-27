Communal dog whistles spike ahead of state polls in November

A mini-general election will take place in November, with 9.63 crore voters in Maharashtra and 2.6 crore voters in Jharkhand eligible to cast their votes in the two state assembly elections. Byelections will also be held in 48 more assembly constituencies across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Kerala, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand and Punjab, involving a wide spectrum of political parties gearing up for a series of tough contests.

Elections for two Lok Sabha seats of Wayanad in Kerala and Nanded in Maharashtra have also been scheduled for 13 November.

While the stakes are high for both BJP and Congress, the BJP remains the most focused on Uttar Pradesh, where its seats in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 plummeted from 61 in 2019 to 33 this year, and its overall vote share in the state fell by eight per cent.

Unlike in the Lok Sabha elections, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has this time been given a free hand, with nine assembly segments of Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sishamau (Kanpur city), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj) and Kundarki (Moradabad) going to the polls.